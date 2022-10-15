Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,126.92 ($49.87).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,882 ($46.91) on Thursday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,958.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,779.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.