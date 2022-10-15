United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.95

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$98.95 and traded as high as C$99.59. United Co.s shares last traded at C$99.59, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

United Co.s Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.59.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter.

United Co.s Dividend Announcement

United Co.s Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.82%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

