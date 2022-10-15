United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €22.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($22.45) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €19.01 ($19.40) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.04 and its 200 day moving average is €26.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Internet has a one year low of €18.84 ($19.22) and a one year high of €36.15 ($36.89).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

