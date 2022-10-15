United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.