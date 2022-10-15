UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $40.84.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.