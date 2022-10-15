Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $118.50

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.43), with a volume of 197569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Urban Logistics REIT to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.87. The firm has a market cap of £580.53 million and a P/E ratio of 251.02.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

