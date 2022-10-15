Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.42. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 8,660 shares.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

