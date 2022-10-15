Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 23,150,646 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

