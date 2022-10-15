Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.83 ($0.06). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06), with a volume of 154,035 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.41. The stock has a market cap of £72.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

In other Velocys news, insider Philip Sanderson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($9,666.51).

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

