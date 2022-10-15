Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Bank of America

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTVGet Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $97.97 on Thursday. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Veritiv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Veritiv by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veritiv by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

