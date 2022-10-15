Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 145.55 ($1.76).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 99.59 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1,659.83. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.72.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.