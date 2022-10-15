Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.83

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and traded as low as $35.54. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 35,386 shares trading hands.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

