Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 15,813 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,935.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

