Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $123.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

