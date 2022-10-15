WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. CIBC decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

TSE WELL opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$625.79 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.71. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$7.18.

In related news, Director John Kim sold 24,000 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.87, for a total transaction of C$68,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,390,167.73. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,880.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

