Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.01

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $7.29. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 1,180,961 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGYF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.23.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 4.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
