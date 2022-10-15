Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cowen to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 320.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 29.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 254,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading

