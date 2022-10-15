WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$181.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$149.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a market cap of C$18.55 billion and a PE ratio of 39.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$150.63. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.65 and a 12-month high of C$187.94.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.5900002 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

