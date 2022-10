X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.76

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.76 and traded as low as $26.93. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 5,399,297 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter.

