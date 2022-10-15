Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. StockNews.com began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.61.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

