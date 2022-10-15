Zacks Research Weighs in on CVS Health Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

