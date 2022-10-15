Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZION stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.