Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £14.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.57.
Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.
