Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.67

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.61. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 700 shares.
Zoned Properties Stock Down 6.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
Zoned Properties Company Profile
Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoned Properties (ZDPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.