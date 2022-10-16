1,000 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

