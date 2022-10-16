10,134 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $326.94 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.76 and its 200 day moving average is $343.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Cowen upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

