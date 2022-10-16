10,691 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $206,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at $175,000.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

