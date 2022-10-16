1,071 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

