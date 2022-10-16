1,224 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $136.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.37. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.78.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $380.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $4,267,699. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

