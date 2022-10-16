1,340 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,646 shares of company stock worth $555,923. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Shares of ALGT opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

