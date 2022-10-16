151 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Snap-on by 86.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,820,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 11,155.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $209.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

