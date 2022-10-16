1,518 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.2 %

CPK opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

