2,000 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FLEX opened at $16.87 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

