2,500 Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $2,711,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $2,589,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 77.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Camtek Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $992.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile



Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

