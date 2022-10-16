29,791 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after acquiring an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 594,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PCH opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

