300 Shares in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International during the second quarter worth $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the first quarter worth $377,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 900 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $99,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,448.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 900 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $99,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,448.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,114. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

