3,325 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.91%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

