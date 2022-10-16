387 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 387 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in PTC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $105.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

