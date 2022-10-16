3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.27.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.03.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,270,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,073,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,673,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $2,601,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

