430 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,564,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.