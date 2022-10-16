4,401 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $12,591,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

