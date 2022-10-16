510 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. ACG Wealth increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 1,096.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

