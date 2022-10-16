5,527 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,527 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,838,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

