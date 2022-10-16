61 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $501.17 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $421.98 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

