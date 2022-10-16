6,628 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

FCPT opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.