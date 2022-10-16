69 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $363.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.88 and a 200-day moving average of $417.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

