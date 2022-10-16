700 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 414,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,595,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 0.69. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

