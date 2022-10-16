8,000 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

KGC stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

