8,276 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile



CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.



