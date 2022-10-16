8,276 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.
CareTrust REIT Stock Performance
CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.