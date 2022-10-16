949 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 426,489 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,458,000 after buying an additional 705,043 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

IPG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.